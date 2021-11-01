Medusa Mining Limited to Issue Final Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:MML)

Medusa Mining Limited (ASX:MML) announced a final dividend on Monday, November 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 5.67.

About Medusa Mining

Medusa Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, mining, and production of gold properties. The company also explores for silver deposits. It holds interests in the Co-O Gold project that covers an area of approximately 410 square kilometers located in central eastern Mindanao, the Philippines.

