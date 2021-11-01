Medusa Mining Limited to Issue Final Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:MML)

Medusa Mining Limited (ASX:MML) announced a final dividend on Monday, November 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 5.67.
About Medusa Mining
