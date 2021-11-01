Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Price Reaches $0.0550 on Exchanges

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 1st. In the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 37% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0550 or 0.00000090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.64 million and approximately $2,569.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai

According to CryptoCompare, "Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards."

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

