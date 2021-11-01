Mercer International Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.71 Per Share (NASDAQ:MERC)

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mercer International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.71 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.68. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MERC. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Mercer International from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Mercer International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Mercer International from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

NASDAQ:MERC opened at $10.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.86. Mercer International has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $18.14.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $469.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.13 million. Mercer International had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 4.96%. Mercer International’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MERC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Mercer International during the first quarter worth $145,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mercer International by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 389,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 10,803 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mercer International by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after acquiring an additional 66,151 shares during the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Mercer International by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 475,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after acquiring an additional 28,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Mercer International by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Mercer International’s payout ratio is presently -100.00%.

About Mercer International

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

