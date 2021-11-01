Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,824 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Mercury General worth $21,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCY. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General in the 3rd quarter worth $296,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Mercury General by 15.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,788,000 after buying an additional 8,339 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Mercury General by 5.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 285,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,337,000 after buying an additional 15,760 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Mercury General by 18.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the first quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mercury General stock opened at $54.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Mercury General Co. has a 12 month low of $40.10 and a 12 month high of $67.88.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $959.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.52 million. Mercury General had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 12.29%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mercury General Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.632 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. Mercury General’s payout ratio is 45.67%.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

