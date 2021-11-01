Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.07-2.22 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.06-1.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.Merit Medical Systems also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.070-$2.220 EPS.

Shares of Merit Medical Systems stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $67.26. 477,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,157. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Merit Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $48.58 and a fifty-two week high of $73.85.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $267.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Merit Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MMSI. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Barrington Research started coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.25.

In related news, Director Lynne Ward sold 9,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.83, for a total transaction of $680,230.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,033.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 15,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $1,117,446.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,571. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,956 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.42% of Merit Medical Systems worth $15,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 94.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

