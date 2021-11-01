Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $117.38.

MTH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research raised Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of Meritage Homes stock traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $108.16. 301,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,989. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.73. Meritage Homes has a 52 week low of $78.00 and a 52 week high of $120.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will post 18.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP C Timothy White sold 13,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total transaction of $1,436,984.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total value of $100,406.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,929 shares of company stock valued at $2,098,691. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,535,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,105,000 after acquiring an additional 79,508 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,400,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,778,000 after acquiring an additional 46,343 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,203,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,244,000 after acquiring an additional 26,611 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 961,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,421,000 after acquiring an additional 250,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 1,856,551.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 946,892 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,083,000 after buying an additional 946,841 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

