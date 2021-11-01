Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Receives $56.40 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Meta Financial Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Meta Financial Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

CASH stock traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.67. 29,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,756. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Meta Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.93 and a fifty-two week high of $62.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.27.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.31). Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 25.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Meta Financial Group will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is 4.57%.

In other Meta Financial Group news, EVP Anthony M. Sharett sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total transaction of $30,445.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CASH. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group in the second quarter worth $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 68.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Meta Financial Group by 441.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,980 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Meta Financial Group by 215,700.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,158 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Meta Financial Group by 28.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

