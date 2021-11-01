Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Metro Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Metro Bank stock remained flat at $$1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.47. The stock has a market cap of $123.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.09. Metro Bank has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $2.13.

Metro Bank PLC engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. Its products include current accounts, mortgages services, savings accounts, deposit accounts, commercial banking, borrowing, and merchant services. The company was founded by Vernon W. Hill II and Anthony William Thomson in July 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

