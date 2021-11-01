M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires New Position in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 72,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,868,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BRKS. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 226.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,999,000 after purchasing an additional 969,851 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Brooks Automation by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 37,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,097,000 after acquiring an additional 9,530 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Brooks Automation by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 155,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,722,000 after acquiring an additional 5,609 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Brooks Automation by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 73,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,989,000 after acquiring an additional 6,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Brooks Automation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Brooks Automation news, SVP William T. Montone sold 4,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $430,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,351 shares of company stock valued at $2,494,850. 1.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKS opened at $116.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 73.24 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.22 and a twelve month high of $116.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.80.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $315.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

Several research firms have commented on BRKS. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$114.00 price target on shares of Brooks Automation in a report on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brooks Automation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.75.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

