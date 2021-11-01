M&G Investment Management Ltd. Invests $5.70 Million in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 379,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,695,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.33% of Steelcase as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 443.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Steelcase in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SCS opened at $11.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.27. Steelcase Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.36 and a 1-year high of $16.84.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). Steelcase had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $724.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Steelcase’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. Steelcase’s payout ratio is currently 111.54%.

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

