M&G Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $4.86 Million Investment in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 270,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,067,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 314.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,588,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $120,102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998,914 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,478,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $81,644,000 after acquiring an additional 687,789 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 224,303 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 12,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 369,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after acquiring an additional 50,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KMI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.62.

NYSE KMI opened at $16.75 on Monday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $19.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $37.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.49.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.73%.

In other news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,137,647.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

