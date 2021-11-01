M&G Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $7.09 Million Investment in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 186,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,090,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.50% of James River Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JRVR. Madison Avenue Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of James River Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,864,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its stake in shares of James River Group by 185.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,361,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,074,000 after acquiring an additional 883,991 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of James River Group by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,243,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $196,728,000 after acquiring an additional 747,794 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in James River Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $23,011,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in James River Group by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,366,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,347,000 after purchasing an additional 602,391 shares in the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JRVR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of James River Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.40.

NASDAQ JRVR opened at $31.95 on Monday. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a one year low of $30.75 and a one year high of $56.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 0.44.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $191.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.93 million. James River Group had a negative net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.28%.

James River Group Profile

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

