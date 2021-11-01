M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 172,202 Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 172,202 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,716,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.26% of Sanmina as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the 1st quarter worth about $405,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 826,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,192,000 after acquiring an additional 14,924 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,671 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 48,307 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 19,121 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of Sanmina stock opened at $37.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.14. Sanmina Co. has a twelve month low of $24.14 and a twelve month high of $43.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 14.46%. Sanmina’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sanmina Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

