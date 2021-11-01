M&G Investment Management Ltd. Takes $5.22 Million Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 34,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,217,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Dover in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Dover by 334.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dover by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Dover from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dover from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Dover from $173.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Dover from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.83.

NYSE:DOV opened at $169.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.79. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $109.45 and a 52 week high of $176.46. The company has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.27%.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

