M&G Investment Management Ltd. Takes $6.59 Million Position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 274,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,589,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.21% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEB. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the second quarter worth $65,000.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PEB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.57.

Shares of NYSE PEB opened at $22.46 on Monday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a one year low of $11.68 and a one year high of $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 2.04.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 106.05%. The firm had revenue of $238.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 210.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.74%.

In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

