MGIC Investment (MTG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect MGIC Investment to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 49.02% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $297.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect MGIC Investment to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE MTG opened at $16.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.70. MGIC Investment has a 1 year low of $9.49 and a 1 year high of $16.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

MTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.29.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MGIC Investment stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,051,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,456,019 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.49% of MGIC Investment worth $68,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

