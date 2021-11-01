MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.53.

MGM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of MGM Resorts International to a “negative” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 359,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,371,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $104,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,771,175 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 615.4% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 116.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 147.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Ossiam bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $47.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.49 and a beta of 2.37. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $19.55 and a 1-year high of $49.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.91.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 682.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.52) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.25%.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

