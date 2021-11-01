Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 422,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,331,000 after buying an additional 56,719 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Mid Penn Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,396,000. FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mid Penn Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,624,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Mid Penn Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,955,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the period. 42.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Mid Penn Bancorp stock opened at $28.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $320.38 million, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.93. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.50 and a 12-month high of $29.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.39. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 13.14%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.81%.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, deposits, debit and credit cards, mortgages, loans, cash management, trust and investment services, electronic banking, and wealth management solutions.

