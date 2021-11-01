Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) PT Set at C$28.00 by Raymond James

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) has been assigned a C$28.00 target price by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 22.27% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$25.50 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$24.50 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$28.00 target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust in a report on Friday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$23.00 to C$26.25 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.75 to C$24.75 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.94.

Get Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust alerts:

TSE MI.UN traded down C$0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching C$22.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.39, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of C$830.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a twelve month low of C$16.23 and a twelve month high of C$25.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$23.22 and its 200-day moving average price is C$22.98.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.