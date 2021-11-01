Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Shares Gap Down to $189.02

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $189.02, but opened at $177.28. Mirati Therapeutics shares last traded at $167.89, with a volume of 10,128 shares traded.

Several research firms have issued reports on MRTX. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $205.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.77.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $171.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.66.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.83). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sector Gamma AS bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,600,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 24,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,229,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 2.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,607,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter.

About Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

