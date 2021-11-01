Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Market Capitalization Tops $22.07 Million (mSLV)

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 1st. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a market capitalization of $22.07 million and $19,343.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can now be purchased for approximately $22.65 or 0.00036612 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.88 or 0.00072552 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.54 or 0.00072011 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.67 or 0.00101324 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61,896.13 or 1.00068636 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,325.73 or 0.06993486 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00022238 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 974,674 coins. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

