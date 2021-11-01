MML Investors Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 17,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 13,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brian K. Beeler sold 28,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.91, for a total transaction of $3,036,911.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,774,050.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 23,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $2,507,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,025,775.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,206 shares of company stock valued at $16,951,017 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on HZNP. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.27.

HZNP opened at $119.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.87. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1 year low of $66.41 and a 1 year high of $120.00. The stock has a market cap of $27.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $832.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.69 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The business’s revenue was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

