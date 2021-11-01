MML Investors Services LLC Has $654,000 Stock Holdings in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Jumia Technologies were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 3,715.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 148.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. 35.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JMIA. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Jumia Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of Jumia Technologies stock opened at $17.47 on Monday. Jumia Technologies AG has a one year low of $11.70 and a one year high of $69.89. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.53.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

