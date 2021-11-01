MML Investors Services LLC Has $692,000 Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,326 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,853,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,417,617,000 after purchasing an additional 597,788 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,596,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $432,684,000 after purchasing an additional 198,200 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,943,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,272,000 after purchasing an additional 84,560 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,883,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,137,000 after purchasing an additional 373,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 3,099,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,967,000 after buying an additional 916,550 shares during the period. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $1,023,587.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,002,047.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE VTR opened at $53.37 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.71 and a 200-day moving average of $56.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.26. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.83 and a 52 week high of $61.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $919.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.22%.

Several research firms recently commented on VTR. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James upgraded Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ventas in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ventas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.94.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

