MML Investors Services LLC Has $713,000 Stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,799 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 149.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 499,488 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $191,849,000 after buying an additional 299,157 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 87.2% in the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 567,709 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $224,966,000 after acquiring an additional 264,455 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 20.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,067,137 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $422,875,000 after acquiring an additional 183,709 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 13.6% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,031,795 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $408,870,000 after acquiring an additional 123,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies in the first quarter worth about $40,248,000. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on COO shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stephens increased their price target on The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on The Cooper Companies from $476.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $423.00 price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $432.23.

COO stock opened at $416.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $428.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $411.12. The company has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.85. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $314.29 and a twelve month high of $463.59.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $763.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.30 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 102.48%. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 72,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.13, for a total value of $32,690,241.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,800 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.73, for a total value of $793,314.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,387 shares of company stock valued at $35,732,390. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

