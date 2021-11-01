MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 724 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,190 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 141.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $1,428,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,807,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,073,000 after buying an additional 89,928 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $2,073,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 129.4% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 8,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 50,000,088 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $419,500,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.20.

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $79.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.73 and a 200-day moving average of $61.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.65 and a fifty-two week high of $79.74.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 54.36%. The company had revenue of $739.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 32.58%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

