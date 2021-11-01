Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,784,464 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 86,575 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock worth $44,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBT. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Holistic Financial Partners purchased a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock stock opened at $9.19 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.32. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a twelve month low of $7.74 and a twelve month high of $10.07. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 213.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.237 per share. This is a boost from Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company Profile

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

