Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 44,799 shares.The stock last traded at $18.61 and had previously closed at $18.81.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MOLN. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Molecular Partners in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Molecular Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Molecular Partners in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Cowen began coverage on Molecular Partners in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Molecular Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.88.

Get Molecular Partners alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.73.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Molecular Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $1,969,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Molecular Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Molecular Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $1,390,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Molecular Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $1,229,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Molecular Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $3,586,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

About Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN)

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0250 that binds and inhibit vascular endothelial growth factor and hepatocyte growth factor pathways, which restores clinical sensitivity to various standard-of-care therapies in multiple myeloma.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.