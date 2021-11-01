Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.69 Million

Analysts expect Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) to post $15.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Molecular Templates’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $27.50 million. Molecular Templates reported sales of $4.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 264.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Molecular Templates will report full year sales of $57.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.40 million to $83.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $34.55 million, with estimates ranging from $12.40 million to $71.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Molecular Templates.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.67 million. Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 105.16% and a negative net margin of 359.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

MTEM traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $5.59. 5,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,105. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.49. The firm has a market cap of $313.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.36. Molecular Templates has a one year low of $5.19 and a one year high of $15.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.13 per share, with a total value of $613,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,042,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,557,478.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTEM. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Molecular Templates by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Molecular Templates in the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Molecular Templates in the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

