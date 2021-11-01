Molina Healthcare (MOH) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Molina Healthcare (NYSE: MOH):

10/29/2021 – Molina Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $316.00 to $397.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Molina Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $310.00 to $340.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Molina Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $318.00 to $330.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Molina Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $280.00 to $300.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/20/2021 – Molina Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $296.00 to $316.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/20/2021 – Molina Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $280.00 to $318.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/20/2021 – Molina Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $260.00 to $280.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/20/2021 – Molina Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $300.00 to $330.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/20/2021 – Molina Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $300.00 to $330.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/20/2021 – Molina Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $284.00 to $305.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/9/2021 – Molina Healthcare is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating and a $336.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of MOH opened at $295.72 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $276.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.97. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $183.03 and a twelve month high of $304.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Get Molina Healthcare Inc alerts:

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.03. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total transaction of $692,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 315.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,080,000 after acquiring an additional 37,873 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 9.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 15.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 20.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 17.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

Read More: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.