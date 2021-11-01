Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP.A) Short Interest Update

Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP.A) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the September 30th total of 300 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

NYSE:TAP.A remained flat at $$56.10 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19 shares, compared to its average volume of 256. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.16. Molson Coors Brewing has a twelve month low of $42.00 and a twelve month high of $80.00.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter.

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

