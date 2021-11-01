Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Bridgeway Capital Management LLC

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 281,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,600 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $17,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 606.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $60.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $84.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.83. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.56 and a 12-month high of $65.60.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.08.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $4,924,212.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,807.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 161,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $10,033,855.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 640,316 shares of company stock worth $39,732,619. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

