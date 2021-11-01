Monolith (TKN) Market Cap Reaches $9.44 Million

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. Monolith has a market capitalization of $9.44 million and approximately $1,224.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monolith coin can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000460 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Monolith has traded 6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00051084 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.55 or 0.00225967 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00012262 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.95 or 0.00096144 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004412 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Monolith Profile

Monolith (TKN) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 33,459,551 coins. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monolith’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monolith’s official message board is medium.com/@Monolith . The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Monolith Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monolith should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monolith using one of the exchanges listed above.

