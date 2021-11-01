Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

Research analysts at HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monopar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

MNPR opened at $4.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.40 million, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.06. Monopar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.28 and a 52 week high of $17.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.94.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. On average, research analysts predict that Monopar Therapeutics will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Monopar Therapeutics by 116.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 52,392 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Monopar Therapeutics by 9.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monopar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monopar Therapeutics by 108.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Monopar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

About Monopar Therapeutics

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the treatment of radiation induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; Camsirubicin, a topoisomerase II-alpha targeted analog of doxorubicin engineered to retain anticancer activity and for minimizing toxic effects on the heart, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of advanced cancers and severe COVID-19 that is in preclinical stage.

