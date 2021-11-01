Morgan Stanley Buys 141,817 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 171.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 141,817 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $145,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 557.1% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

In related news, CFO Michael Lisman bought 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $591.19 per share, for a total transaction of $502,511.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,260.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $641.27, for a total transaction of $7,374,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,500 shares of company stock valued at $21,287,190. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

TDG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $732.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $762.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $687.29.

Shares of TDG opened at $623.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.80, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $624.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $629.02. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $467.66 and a 12 month high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 16.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.