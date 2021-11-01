Morgan Stanley Has $160.74 Million Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,768,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,171 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.78% of MGM Resorts International worth $160,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 615.4% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 116.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2,535.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $47.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.49 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.91. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $19.55 and a 12-month high of $49.13.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.52) earnings per share. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was up 682.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This is an increase from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is presently -0.25%.

In other news, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,500 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $104,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $433,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,500 shares of company stock worth $5,771,175. Insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded MGM Resorts International to a “negative” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.81.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

