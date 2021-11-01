Morgan Stanley Increases Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Price Target to $173.00

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $159.00 to $173.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.14.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $167.67 on Monday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $102.03 and a one year high of $168.32. The company has a market cap of $34.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.43.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $688,916.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AJG. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2,887.5% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

