Morgan Stanley Raises KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target to $399.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $389.00 to $399.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. KGI Securities raised shares of KLA from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $397.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $372.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $342.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $326.92. The company has a market capitalization of $56.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.44. KLA has a 52-week low of $195.34 and a 52-week high of $388.99.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that KLA will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

In related news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.98, for a total value of $72,007.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 297 shares in the company, valued at $104,835.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total transaction of $2,222,782.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,827 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,325.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,879 shares of company stock worth $5,500,021. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in KLA by 57.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 71,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,705,000 after acquiring an additional 26,285 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,643,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 17.8% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 5.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 13.0% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

