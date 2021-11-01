Morgan Stanley Raises Stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,641,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,068,589 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $164,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 281.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 113.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the second quarter worth about $40,000. 27.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TME shares. HSBC lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.01.

Shares of NYSE TME opened at $7.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.09. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $32.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.02 and a 200 day moving average of $12.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

