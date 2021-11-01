Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KNYJY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of KONE Oyj from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold.

KONE Oyj stock opened at $34.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 0.66. KONE Oyj has a 52-week low of $32.64 and a 52-week high of $44.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Kone Oyj manufactures elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It also provides installation, maintenance, modernization and replacement solutions. The company was founded on October 27, 1910 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

