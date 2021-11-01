Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) Price Target Increased to C$5.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Get Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS MGRUF opened at $4.58 on Friday. Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $5.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.86.

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end investment trust. It owns, manages and invests in a diversified real estate portfolio of commercial properties. The company was founded on June 18, 1997 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Featured Article: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.