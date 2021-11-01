Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Stake Trimmed by Arrow Investment Advisors LLC

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,553 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,539 shares during the quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MPLX. FMR LLC grew its stake in Mplx by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 336,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,054,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Mplx by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 463,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,253,000 after acquiring an additional 255,707 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Mplx by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 455,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,673,000 after acquiring an additional 11,839 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Mplx by 255.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 717,916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,400,000 after acquiring an additional 515,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC grew its stake in Mplx by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 260,042 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. 26.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Mplx from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Mplx from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research lowered Mplx from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.96 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Mplx in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Mplx in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.12.

Shares of MPLX stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.74. 20,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,171,970. Mplx Lp has a fifty-two week low of $17.32 and a fifty-two week high of $31.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. Mplx had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 30.35%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mplx Profile

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

