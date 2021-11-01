MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Sets New 52-Week High at $670.78

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $670.78 and last traded at $656.40, with a volume of 130 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $664.88.

A number of research analysts have commented on MSCI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $638.14.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $631.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $562.19. The firm has a market cap of $53.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.09 and a beta of 0.96.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 199.50%. The business had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

In other MSCI news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total transaction of $186,714.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total transaction of $1,557,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,881,859.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $3,254,214. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 7,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 444,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,158,000 after purchasing an additional 124,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $361,000. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

