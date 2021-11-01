M&T Bank Corp Acquires 1,906 Shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in NatWest Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,419,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of NatWest Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,438,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,726,000 after purchasing an additional 35,318 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NatWest Group by 8.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NWG opened at $6.05 on Monday. NatWest Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.81. The company has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.50.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. NatWest Group had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 4.30%.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.081 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 2.8%.

NWG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NatWest Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $5.79 price objective on shares of NatWest Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NatWest Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.79.

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

