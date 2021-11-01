M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 5,998 C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC)

M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCCC. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 8.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 11.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CCCC shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.40.

In other C4 Therapeutics news, insider Adam Crystal sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total value of $681,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Elena Prokupets sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $127,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,104 shares of company stock valued at $5,972,274. Insiders own 21.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CCCC opened at $44.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a current ratio of 10.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.62. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $51.21.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.32% and a negative net margin of 257.05%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

