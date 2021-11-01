M&T Bank Corp Invests $207,000 in TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK)

M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TASK. Thames Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TaskUs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,090,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TaskUs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $342,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in TaskUs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $342,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in TaskUs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,934,000. Finally, Carmignac Gestion acquired a new stake in TaskUs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,860,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TASK opened at $57.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.00. TaskUs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $85.49.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $180.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.96 million. TaskUs’s revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that TaskUs, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Fc Aggregator L.P. Bcp sold 8,127,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total value of $499,377,070.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Jaspar Weir sold 1,974,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total transaction of $121,331,650.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

TASK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of TaskUs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TaskUs in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of TaskUs in a report on Thursday, August 12th. William Blair began coverage on shares of TaskUs in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of TaskUs in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TaskUs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.88.

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

