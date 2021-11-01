M&T Bank Corp Purchases 2,160 Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in CNX Resources by 29.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,821,000 after buying an additional 752,984 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in CNX Resources in the first quarter worth $174,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in CNX Resources by 373.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 100,071 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 78,944 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in CNX Resources in the first quarter worth $2,183,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in CNX Resources by 5.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,411,005 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $226,542,000 after buying an additional 755,247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources stock opened at $14.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.41. CNX Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $16.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.07.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.42. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their target price on CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist lifted their target price on CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James downgraded CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

