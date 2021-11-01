Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) PT Lowered to C$14.00

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MTL. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Mullen Group to C$16.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Mullen Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.75 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$16.00.

Mullen Group stock opened at C$12.80 on Friday. Mullen Group has a 1-year low of C$8.84 and a 1-year high of C$14.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.41.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.56%.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

