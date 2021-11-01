Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp reduced its holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,875,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 286,951 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.06% of Murphy Oil worth $206,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 37.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the second quarter worth $49,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the second quarter worth $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 796.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the second quarter worth $200,000. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MUR has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Murphy Oil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of NYSE:MUR opened at $27.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.72. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $30.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.17.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $549.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.00 million. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 45.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.71) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -40.00%.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

