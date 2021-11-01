MXC 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $13.53 Million (MXC)

MXC (CURRENCY:MXC) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. One MXC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0540 or 0.00000087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MXC has traded 19.7% higher against the US dollar. MXC has a market capitalization of $142.68 million and approximately $13.53 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MXC Profile

MXC is a coin. It was first traded on August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,642,132,373 coins. MXC’s official website is www.mxc.org . The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/MXCFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MXC’s official message board is medium.com/mxcoin . MXC’s official Twitter account is @MXCfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC is building a global data network that allows the devices of tomorrow to connect, commit and communicate more efficiently. Cities, companies, and individuals benefit by building the network or using it to transmit and manage their data. MXProtocol will be the standard used for machine to machine (M2M) communication between LPWAN devices. Using MXProtocol will solve the problem of data collision on LPWAN networks and create the platform for smart bidding, and data trade between permissionless blockchains. “

Buying and Selling MXC

